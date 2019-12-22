Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Teradata reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Teradata has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $49.42.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 158,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 33.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

