Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.70. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.87. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

