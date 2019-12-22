Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,349. The company has a market cap of $893.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $201,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,433,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

