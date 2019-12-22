Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 675,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.28.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.