BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $697,218.00 and approximately $14,551.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,314 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

