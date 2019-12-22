Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 675,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 231,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

