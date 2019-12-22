Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -79.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,349.00. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

