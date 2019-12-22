bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Evercore ISI lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. 1,877,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,174. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $212,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

