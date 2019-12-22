Block Array Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Block Array has a market capitalization of $9,820.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.06714159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

