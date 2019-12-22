Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $16,619.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

