Bitcoinus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,776.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $17.00 and approximately $5,776.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00056440 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085070 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00067448 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.75 or 0.99672197 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

