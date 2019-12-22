BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Hits $0.0023

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 8% lower against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $25,734.00 and $326.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,058,352 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

