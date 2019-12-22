Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $674,481.00 and $82.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00394297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00072362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00102396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

