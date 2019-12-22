Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Indodax, BtcTrade.im and BigONE. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and $1.38 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005377 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001248 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008199 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, HitBTC, BigONE, Indodax and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

