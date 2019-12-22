BidaskClub Lowers Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services alerts:

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 990,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,608. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.65 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Company Profile

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.