BidaskClub Lowers Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 4,341,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,780 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 422.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 439,151 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

