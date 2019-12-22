Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Hits $248.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Benz has a market capitalization of $248.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

