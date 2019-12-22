Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBBY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

