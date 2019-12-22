Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $348.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 169.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $75,117.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00643519 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,231,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,502 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.