Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 438,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,886,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

