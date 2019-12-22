Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Bata has a market cap of $16,092.00 and $207.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

