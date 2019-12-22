Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, ChaoEX, Mercatox and GOPAX. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $243.83 million and $48.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00184143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.01179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00119460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Upbit, ABCC, Zebpay, IDEX, IDCM, AirSwap, Mercatox, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Binance, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, Cobinhood, DDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Poloniex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Koinex, Huobi, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.