Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,206.25 ($29.02).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,051 ($26.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,064.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,082.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65.

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

