Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

