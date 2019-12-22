Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.
Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
