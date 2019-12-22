Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BSAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

