BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAESY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 757,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,276. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

