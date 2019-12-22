Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $86.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,205. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. 864,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,790. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.