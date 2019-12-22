Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $86.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,205. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. 864,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,790. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
