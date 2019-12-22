Augur (REP) Price Tops $9.94

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00134770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, BitBay and Livecoin. Over the last week, Augur has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $109.31 million and $5.66 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01185962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, DragonEX, ABCC, Koinex, CoinTiger, Mercatox, AirSwap, Poloniex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Kraken, Crex24, BitBay, HitBTC, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Liqui, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Bitsane, Zebpay, Bitbns, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.