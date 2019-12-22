ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,040.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $3,040.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008581 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,449,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

