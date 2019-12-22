Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Associated Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 17,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.07 per share, for a total transaction of $468,837.86. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637. Company insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

