ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASOMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $$28.00 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

