Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 332,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,341. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

