Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to post $96.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.86 million and the highest is $97.12 million. Anaplan reported sales of $69.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $346.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.64 million to $347.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $461.07 million, with estimates ranging from $457.62 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,486,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $4,184,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 459,441 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,328 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,639. Anaplan has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

