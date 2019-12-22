Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $82.08

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

