Analysts Set United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $426.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

