Analysts Set Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) PT at $84.75

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Shares of RBC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 696,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $87.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

