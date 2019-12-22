Analysts Set Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) PT at $20.50

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 350,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

