Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$19.31

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

MAG stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.00. 399,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.42. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.09. The company has a current ratio of 218.65, a quick ratio of 217.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.41 per share, with a total value of C$124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$974,346.33.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

