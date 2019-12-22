Analysts Set Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) PT at $26.88

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.

IMMU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 124,387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 3,272,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.16. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

