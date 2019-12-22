Analysts Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT at $2.17

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 644,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.