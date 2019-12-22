Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Umpqua also posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 3,824,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,088. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

