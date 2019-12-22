Analysts Expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Qudian’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 4,270,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Qudian has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

