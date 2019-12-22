Analysts Expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of -0.90. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

