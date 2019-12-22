Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Crocs posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 911.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $11,171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 1,987,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

