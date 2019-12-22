Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.14. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

