Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

