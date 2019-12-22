Analysts Expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 654,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,080. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

