Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

