Analysts Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

ACOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.