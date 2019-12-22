Analysts Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

ACOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

