Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post $0.24 EPS

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of PRGX opened at $4.59 on Thursday. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

